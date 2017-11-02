Cornwall Council has reduced the price of evening parking for Falmouth residents in several of its town centre car parks.

The council has reduced the price of evening only season tickets in Church Street, Grove Place, The Dell, and Quarry car parks to help residents after being told that evening and overnight parking on the street is difficult.

The council has introduced the new season ticket which costs £50 for the whole year or, for residents affected at certain times of the year, a six month ticket for £25 or for three months for £12.50.

Cornwall Council cabinet member for transport, Geoff Brown, said: “We have listened to residents in areas where they have told us that they have a real problem in finding somewhere to park in the evening and overnight. We have slashed the cost of the evening season ticket in selected car parks in several towns from £150 down to £50 for the year. That means that evening season ticket holders can park in selected car parks in their town when the evening charge begins, right through to the following morning, for less than £1 per week.”

The times when evening charges apply vary from car park to car park, and evening only season tickets can be used in the car parks for the town specified.

The season ticket is only valid for the registered vehicle and it is not possible to guarantee that a parking space will be available.

Evening only season tickets can be bought online at cornwall.gov.uk/carparkticket