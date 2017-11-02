Families from Penryn enjoyed a fun morning of arts, crafts and other activities recently with Messy Church.

The children took part in a range of activities based around the topic was 'Jesus said I am the Light of the World' including making paper lanterns, edible 'candles', and holographic hanging spirals, as well as glass-painting on jars to make tea-light holders and other painting and colouring in.

This was followed by an informal worship session - with songs and a cartoon explaining salt and light from the Bible, and then a buffet lunch.

Organiser Sharon Bawden said: "We had 17 children attend with their adults which was a very good attendance. The event was free with only voluntary donations towards the cost of the lunch."

The next Messy Church will be on December 21 at St Gluvias Church Hall in West Street, and will be the first one to be run jointly by Penryn Methodist Church and St Gluvias Church.