A motorbike has collided with a pram on Dracaena Avenue near Falmouth Primary School early this morning.

Police were called to the scene, reported to be near the Esso garage, at around 8.50am this morning.

A police spokesperson said a man riding a Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a pram carrying an infant child.

They said: "The mother has gone to hospital with the baby who was in the pram. Another child, who sustained cuts and bruises, has gone with her," and described the second child's injuries as "really low level."

Police are investigating the incident, and anyone who saw anything can contact officers on 101 quoting log number 122 of November 3.