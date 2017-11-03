Falmouth Town Council has opened a book of condolence following the sudden death of Councillor Candy Atherton earlier this week.

Ms Atherton dies on Monday night, and on Tuesday tributes were paid by everyone from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to Falmouth mayor Grenville Chappel.

A town council spokesperson said this morning: "We have a book of condolence for Councillor Candy Atherton in the Information Service, The Old PO Building, The Moor, Falmouth for anyone who would like to make a tribute."