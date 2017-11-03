The pupils of St Francis School took a trip back in time recently for a special stone age day.

Children enjoyed a day of dressing up in stone age outfits for their topic on prehistory, and also got to mingle with other classes as they were split into three separate mixed groups.

Through the day they took part in three separate activities, from an art project drawing a field of standing stones, to going outside and building dens, and then making flat breads over an open fire.

Class teacher Hannah Stevens said: "We're learning about the stone age, and this is a chance for them to experience it a bit more. Bringing history to life."