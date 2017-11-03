The children of St Francis School in Falmouth have a brand new place to play after part of the school grounds was refurbished.

School council members Harry and Ione cut the ribbon recently to officially open the new play area which has been built in an under used corner of the school yard.

before it was refurbished, the area had been underused as it was liable to flood, but a new special drainage system means it can be used all year round. And at the same time as work was carried out, the old adventure playground was removed and replaced with brand new equipment.

Rachel Spargo, year one teacher, said: "This is brilliant. It's up to date, a great space."

The work started before the summer holidays, taking several months to complete, and Ms Spargo said: "They have been asking like mad, 'when can we go in?'"