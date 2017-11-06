A Falmouth schoolgirl has won a bag of art goodies and the chance to see her work in print after coming first in a design competition.

Lauren Davis, now a year six pupil at Marlborough School, won a contest to design the front cover of Falmouth haven's 2018 tide tables booklet, and was presented with her prize by Barry Buist, the company's general manager, last week.

Gary presented Lauren with her goody bag and the first copy of our booklet, hot off the press, during an assembly at Marlborough School.

He congratulated Lauren, congratulated her on her winning design,and told her schoolmates it had been chosen "as it captured the essence of Falmouth – a maritime community by the sea."

Falmouth schools all took part in the Falmouth Haven Tide Tables Competition 2018, and Lauren was in year five when she submitted her design last year. Her prize included the framed version of her design and a collection of art gifts.

The tide tables are now available to buy from £1 from Falmouth Haven’s main office.