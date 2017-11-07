Council tax in Cornwall could rise in line with last year's changes following provisional budget proposals, Penryn Town Council has been told.
Mary May, Cornwall Councillor for Penryn West, said: "I think there's a provisional proposal to keep it the same as last year: two per cent for social care and 1.99 per cent suggested council tax [increase]."
But she added: "Nothing's set in stone."
Mrs May told councillors that since central government had begun imposing spending cuts, the council had taken £300 million off the budget, with another £70 million expected over the next three years.
She added that one councillor at last week's budget meetings had proposed a 15 per cent tax increase.
While the proposals by Cornwall council would add up to a 3.99 per cent increase, the final total would also include precepts for local town councils and for Devon and Cornwall Police, which are also included in council tax bills.
