Investigations into offensive behaviour by Camborne School of Mines students in Falmouth town centre last month are ongoing, according to a report from Exeter University.

Penryn's mayor Shelley Peters said she had received an email from Ruth Grimmer, head of professional services at the university, following the freshers' week bar crawl which saw tabards emblazoned with slogans mentioning rape and Syrian refugees worn through the town.

Ms Grimmer said the society which had organised the event had now been suspended while the investigation is completed, meaning it cannot organise events, carry out fundraising, or access money or support from the university or the students union. However at this point no individual students have been suspended from the university, and Mrs Peters said she didn't know if anything is going to happen to individuals.

Mrs Peters added: "It's not what we have come to expect from CSM."