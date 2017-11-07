One Falmouth councillor has asked whether one of the town's electoral divisions will be split with Penryn if new local government boundaries are drawn up in the next three years.

The Electoral Commission has proposed changes which would reduce the number of Cornwall Councillors from 123 to 87 by the time of the next local elections in 2021, and would see Falmouth's representatives cut from five to just four.

Councillor Geoffrey Evans, who represents Arwenack ward on the Falmouth Town and Cornwall Councils, asked at a meeting of the former last week: "Part of Penwerris is going into Penryn, so how's that going to work out?"

Councillor Tony Parker, who recently attended a meeting on the subject held by the Cornish Association of Local Councils (CALC), said from his understanding the new boundaries meant Arwenack would become larger, while Smithick would join Penwerris, as would part of Trescobeas.

But he did not answer Mr Evans' question, who reiterated his concern over having one Cornwall Councillor representing parts of two separate towns, and whether it will affect the town's boundaries.

Councillor Alan Jewell added that the boundary consultation would be an opportunity for a "serious discussion" on the expansion of Falmouth, and a debate with Budock over the land opposite Falmouth Football Club which is currently being developed.

Mr Evans commented that "Budock is not going to be happy."

The proposed changes will see Falmouth have four wards of approximately 6,000 electors, and draft maps are now available on Cornwall Council's website.

One of the changes could see Penwerris ward extended into Penryn, meaning the boundary will no longer align with the town boundary.