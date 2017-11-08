A man suffered multiple face fractures and another was punched but not injured in an assault at Cod on the Corner in Falmouth last night (7/11)

Police and ambulance were called at 6.50pm following a report of a serious assault in Killigrew Street, in which the pair were assaulted by another two men.

A police spokesperson said: "One male victim, in his twenties, sustained multiple facial fractures after being assaulted by one of the men. He was taken to hospital.

"The second victim, also in his twenties, was punched in the face by the other offender but was not injured."

Two men were arrested a short time later in the town. A 25-year-old man from Falmouth was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and a 30-year-old man, also from Falmouth, was arrested on suspicion of assault ABH and possession of cannabis resin.

They both remain in custody at Camborne.