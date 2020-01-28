The death has been announced of Cornish Cricket stalwart Michael Evans of Tuckingmill, Camborne, aged 81, writes Michael Weeks.

Having suffered ill health in recent times, and a brief spell at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, he passed away on January 27, 2020, at Falmouth Hospital.

He stepped down from office in 2016 after completing a remarkable 44 years of service for both the Cornwall Cricket League and Mining Division Evening League.

He made his league debut as a 14-year-old player for Kehelland in 1953 before moving on to play for Barripper.

Duty called in 1957 when he was conscripted for two years of national service, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He spent twelve months in Cyprus which included playing plenty of cricket. He was a left-arm bowler and in his own words ‘a sticker’ with the bat.

His first cricket administration duties came with his club South Crofty, in the sixties. He worked underground at the tin mine, near his home.

He became the cricket club secretary, a post he held for 41 years to 2001. The club joined the Cornwall Cricket League in 1969.

The famous local rugby referee Tommy May was his club captain, father of notable referee David ‘Daisy’ and grandfather of St Just’s highly successful cricket captain Gareth.

In the late sixties, Mike organised an overseas club cricket tour to Dublin, playing matches at Trinity College.

South Crofty CC went on to win eight successive Junior 2 titles in the 1980s but were annually denied promotion due to the ‘closed shop’ that operated in the top two western divisions at the time.

After giving up playing Mike took on the role of Mining Division Evening League secretary and treasurer in 1973 and ran the popular evening competition for over four decades. In 1996 the MDEL took over the former Falmouth & District League’s Andrew Cup competition when ‘Bunny’ Williams retired.

Also in 1973, Mike was elected to the western sectional committee of the Cornwall Cricket League. Two years later he joined the countywide Management Committee and in 43 years he only missed one committee meeting, and that was due to medical reasons.

He became Vinter Cup secretary/treasurer in 1986 and was an ever-present at both the main gate and presentation ceremony for the annual July final at Camborne’s Roskear ground.

Mike took on the role of Western Section Secretary in 1990, following the retirement of Goldsithney’s Wally Hodges. Mark Mitchell and Bill Hocking briefly held the position of full League Secretary before Mike was elected to the post in 1993.

In recognition of his outstanding service, the Cornwall Cricket League made Mike an Honorary Life Member in 2017.

After taking over the running of the Mining Competition the League also commissioned a trophy named in his honour - ‘The Michael Evans Trophy’ that is awarded annually to the Mining Division Evening League champions.

His last official cricket duty was to present that trophy, in his name, at the 2017 Final at Camborne.

Michael enjoyed all sport and particularly rugby, he was a former CRFU referee travelling to games on his trusty scooter.

He was a great statistician and, in addition to cricket, in the winter months would log rugby and football scores week by week. Whether it be Arsenal in the Premier League, Billericay in National League South or Madron in Trelawny League Division 2 their weekly efforts would all be painstakingly logged by hand on a Sunday morning.

Following a heart valve operation in August 2016, Michael did not enjoy the best of health in later life and spent various spells in hospital.

After suffering a number of falls he moved to a care home in the autumn of 2019.

He is survived by his wife Janet who, sadly, is in another care home, suffering from dementia.

Their relationship came through cricket. They met when Mike toured Greater Manchester with Crofty over 40 years ago.